CGI
  • الرواتب
  • مستشار إداري

  • جميع رواتب مستشار إداري

CGI مستشار إداري الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مستشار إداري in Canada الوسطية في CGI CA$90.5K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
إجمالي سنوي
$65.8K
المستوى
L2
الراتب الأساسي
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
3 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في CGI?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مستشار إداري في CGI in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$176,592. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CGI لوظيفة مستشار إداري in Canada هو CA$94,537.

موارد أخرى

