يبلغ مجموع تعويض عالم بيانات in United States في CGI $116K لكل year لمستوى Associate Data Scientist. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $160K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
