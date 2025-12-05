دليل الشركات
CGI
  • الرواتب
  • محلل أعمال

  • جميع رواتب محلل أعمال

CGI محلل أعمال الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض محلل أعمال in United States في CGI من $64.7K لكل year لمستوى Associate Business Analyst إلى $128K لكل year لمستوى Lead Business Analyst. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $90.5K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
ما هي المستويات المهنية في CGI?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل أعمال في CGI in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $128,195. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CGI لوظيفة محلل أعمال in United States هو $90,000.

موارد أخرى

