يتراوح تعويض محلل أعمال in United States في CGI من $64.7K لكل year لمستوى Associate Business Analyst إلى $128K لكل year لمستوى Lead Business Analyst. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $90.5K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CGI. آخر تحديث: 12/5/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
