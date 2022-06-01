دليل الشركات
CGG الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CGG يتراوح من $65,631 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $99,735 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CGG. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $68.3K
محلل بيانات
$86.6K
عالم البيانات
$65.6K

مهندس جيولوجي
$69.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$99.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at CGG is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG is $69,650.

