CEVA
CEVA مهندس أجهزة الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس أجهزة in Israel الوسطية في CEVA ₪581K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في CEVA. آخر تحديث: 12/4/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
إجمالي سنوي
$173K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
مكافأة
$21.3K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
6 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في CEVA?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
المسميات الوظيفية المدرجة

مهندس إيه إس آي سي

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة في CEVA in Israel تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ₪793,240. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CEVA لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة in Israel هو ₪579,400.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ceva/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.