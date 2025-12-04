دليل الشركات
Cervello مهندس برمجيات الرواتب

عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Cervello. آخر تحديث: 12/4/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

$82.8K - $98.1K
Israel
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
$72.9K$82.8K$98.1K$104K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

ما هي المستويات المهنية في Cervello?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Cervello in Israel تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ₪348,071. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cervello لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in Israel هو ₪245,163.

