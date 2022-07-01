دليل الشركات
CertiK الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CertiK يتراوح من $102,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $653,250 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CertiK. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $160K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $102K
مدير علوم البيانات
$209K

مصمم المنتج
$146K
مدير المنتج
$219K
مدير المشاريع
$653K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$175K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$624K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في CertiK هو مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $653,250. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في CertiK هو $192,035.

موارد أخرى