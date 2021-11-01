دليل الشركات
Certify
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Certify الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Certify يتراوح من $51,618 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $252,461 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Certify. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $97.7K
مدير المنتج
Median $170K
محلل أعمال
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
خدمة العملاء
$51.7K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$51.6K
عالم البيانات
$159K
عمليات التسويق
$99.5K
مصمم المنتج
$106K
المبيعات
$252K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$226K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Certify에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 المبيعات at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $252,461입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Certify에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $113,063입니다.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Certify

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى