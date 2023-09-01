دليل الشركات
CERN الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CERN يتراوح من $47,822 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مساعد إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $114,875 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CERN. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $89.1K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

عالم بحث

عالم البيانات
Median $76.6K
مساعد إداري
$47.8K

مهندس عتاد
$115K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$92.2K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$83.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في CERN هو مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,875. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في CERN هو $86,165.

