Ceribell
Ceribell الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ceribell يتراوح من $111,720 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $401,849 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ceribell. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مدير علوم البيانات
$248K
الموارد البشرية
$112K
مدير المنتج
$226K

مُوظِّف
$139K
مهندس برمجيات
$402K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Ceribell هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $401,849. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Ceribell هو $225,623.

