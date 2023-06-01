دليل الشركات
Cerberus Capital Management
Cerberus Capital Management الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cerberus Capital Management يتراوح من $78,400 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $342,465 لـ مستثمر مخاطر في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cerberus Capital Management. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

محاسب
$151K
عالم البيانات
$164K
الموارد البشرية
$111K

مستشار إداري
$250K
مُوظِّف
$78.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$265K
مستثمر مخاطر
$342K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cerberus Capital Management هو مستثمر مخاطر at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $342,465. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cerberus Capital Management هو $164,175.

