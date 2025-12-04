دليل الشركات
Cepheid
يتراوح متوسط إجمالي تعويض عمليات التسويق in United States في Cepheid من $90.3K إلى $128K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Cepheid. آخر تحديث: 12/4/2025

متوسط إجمالي التعويضات

$103K - $122K
United States
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل
$90.3K$103K$122K$128K
النطاق الشائع
النطاق المحتمل

ما هي المستويات المهنية في Cepheid?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة عمليات التسويق في Cepheid in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $128,225. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cepheid لوظيفة عمليات التسويق in United States هو $90,315.

