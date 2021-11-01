دليل الشركات
Cepheid الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cepheid يتراوح من $68,340 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $196,015 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cepheid. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $140K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $144K
محاسب
$147K

مهندس طبي حيوي
$194K
مهندس كيميائي
$131K

مهندس عمليات

خدمة العملاء
$68.3K
عالم البيانات
$151K
محلل مالي
$147K
مهندس عتاد
$171K
عمليات التسويق
$112K
مدير المنتج
$163K
مدير البرامج
$196K
مدير المشاريع
$168K
عمليات الإيرادات
$181K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$171K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cepheid هو مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $196,015. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cepheid هو $150,750.

