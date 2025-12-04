دليل الشركات
يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس أجهزة in India الوسطية في Centre for Development of Telematics ₹1.94M لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Centre for Development of Telematics. آخر تحديث: 12/4/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
إجمالي سنوي
$22K
المستوى
E2
الراتب الأساسي
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
5 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
5 سنوات
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة في Centre for Development of Telematics in India تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره ₹2,113,060. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Centre for Development of Telematics لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة in India هو ₹1,935,796.



