دليل الشركات
CentralSquare Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

CentralSquare Technologies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CentralSquare Technologies يتراوح من $50,388 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ كاتب تقني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $172,135 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CentralSquare Technologies. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $90.2K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

نجاح العملاء
$99.5K
عالم البيانات
$102K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
عمليات الإيرادات
$111K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$96.5K
مهندس حلول
$172K
كاتب تقني
$50.4K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في CentralSquare Technologies هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $172,135. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في CentralSquare Technologies هو $99,495.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ CentralSquare Technologies

شركات ذات صلة

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى