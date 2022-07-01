دليل الشركات
    Central Payments, LLC, works on behalf of the Central Bank of Kansas City (CBKC). CBKC is located in the heart of Kansas City, MO and has been family-owned since opening in 1951. We are one of a small number of financial institutions in the country certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and have enjoyed this designation since 1998. As a CDFI, CBKC is focused on serving people of modest means who historically have not enjoyed the benefits of affordable and accessible financial products.

    http://www.central-payments.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2012
    سنة التأسيس
    90
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

