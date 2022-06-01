دليل الشركات
Central California Alliance for Health
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Central California Alliance for Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Central California Alliance for Health من $140,700 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $179,100 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Central California Alliance for Health. آخر تحديث: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
تقني معلومات
$141K
مهندس برمجيات
$179K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Central California Alliance for Health هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $179,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Central California Alliance for Health هو $159,900.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Central California Alliance for Health

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/central-california-alliance-for-health/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.