Centific
Centific الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Centific من $50,250 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $287,430 لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Centific. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
Median $95K
خدمة العملاء
$68.6K

الموارد البشرية
$50.3K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$68.6K
مدير برنامج
$287K
مدير برنامج تقني
$80.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Centific هي مدير برنامج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $287,430. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Centific هو $70,000.

