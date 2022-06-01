دليل الشركات
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Centers for Disease Control and Prevention من $111,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,975 لمنصب باحث تجربة المستخدم في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. آخر تحديث: 9/10/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
Median $111K

المعلومات الصحية

Economist
Median $140K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$133K

مدير مشروع
$149K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$196K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is باحث تجربة المستخدم at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $140,000.

