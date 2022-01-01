دليل الشركات
Centene
Centene الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Centene من $42,785 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $193,463 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Centene. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

مهندس التعلم الآلي

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس موثوقية الموقع

محلل أعمال
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
خبير اكتواري
Median $110K

عالم بيانات
Median $99.1K
محلل بيانات
Median $79K
مدير مشروع
Median $81K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $116K
مدير برنامج تقني
Median $130K
مصمم منتجات
Median $140K
مدير منتج
Median $120K
محاسب
$78.4K
مساعد إداري
$42.8K
تطوير الأعمال
$97.3K
مدير علوم البيانات
$193K
محلل مالي
$66.3K
الموارد البشرية
$158K
التسويق
$191K
مدير برنامج
$147K
موظف توظيف
$151K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$118K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $180K
مهندس حلول
$145K

مهندس بيانات

باحث تجربة المستخدم
$98K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Centene هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $193,463. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Centene هو $117,203.

