دليل الشركات
Cellebrite
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Cellebrite الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cellebrite يتراوح من $133,926 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $226,125 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cellebrite. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
$134K
مهندس برمجيات
$166K
مهندس حلول
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Cellebrite is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cellebrite is $165,825.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cellebrite

شركات ذات صلة

  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى