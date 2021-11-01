دليل الشركات
Cedar
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Cedar الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cedar يتراوح من $121,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $235,000 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cedar. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $235K
عالم البيانات
Median $150K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مدير المنتج
Median $121K
الموارد البشرية
$149K
مُوظِّف
$144K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$158K
مهندس حلول
Median $229K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$124K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Cedar is مدير هندسة البرمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cedar is $150,000.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cedar

شركات ذات صلة

  • Kyruus
  • Redox
  • medCPU
  • Updox
  • Proofpoint
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى