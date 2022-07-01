دليل الشركات
Cedar Gate Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Cedar Gate Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cedar Gate Technologies من $2,665 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $162,185 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cedar Gate Technologies. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم بيانات
$90.5K
مدير مشروع
$162K
مهندس برمجيات
$5.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
مدير برنامج تقني
$2.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cedar Gate Technologies هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $162,185. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cedar Gate Technologies هو $48,067.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cedar Gate Technologies

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى