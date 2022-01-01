دليل الشركات
CDW الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CDW يتراوح من $9,727 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $266,325 لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CDW. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مهندس حلول
Median $153K
المبيعات
Median $41K
محاسب
$159K

عمليات الأعمال
$33K
محلل أعمال
$80.4K
محلل بيانات
$85.4K
عالم البيانات
$79.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$14.5K
مستشار إداري
$95.5K
مدير المشاريع
$69.7K
مهندس مبيعات
$266K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$46.9K
مهندس برمجيات
$9.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$175K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$157K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di CDW adalah $80,400.

