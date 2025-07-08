دليل الشركات
CDM Smith
CDM Smith الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب CDM Smith من $80,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس مدني في الحد الأدنى إلى $165,568 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CDM Smith. آخر تحديث: 10/16/2025

مهندس مدني
Median $80K
مهندس كهربائي
$82.4K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$103K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير منتج
$166K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في CDM Smith هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $165,568. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CDM Smith هو $92,655.

