Caption Health الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Caption Health يتراوح من $129,848 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $186,563 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Caption Health. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$130K
مدير المنتج
$187K
مهندس برمجيات
$164K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Caption Health est مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $186,563. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Caption Health est de $164,175.

