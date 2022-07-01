دليل الشركات
Capital Rx
Capital Rx الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Capital Rx يتراوح من $122,640 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $150,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Capital Rx. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
$131K
مصمم المنتج
$123K

مدير المنتج
$136K
المبيعات
$146K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Capital Rx, е مهندس برمجيات с годишно общо възнаграждение от $150,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Capital Rx, е $135,675.

