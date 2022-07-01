دليل الشركات
Canon Medical Informatics
Canon Medical Informatics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Canon Medical Informatics يتراوح من $60,573 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $107,800 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Canon Medical Informatics. آخر تحديث: 8/13/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$80.4K
مهندس عتاد
$108K
مهندس برمجيات
$60.6K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Canon Medical Informatics هو مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $107,800. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Canon Medical Informatics هو $80,400.

