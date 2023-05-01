دليل الشركات
Canadian Solar
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Canadian Solar الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Canadian Solar من $68,241 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $298,500 لمنصب القانونية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Canadian Solar. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$81.6K
محلل بيانات
$68.2K
القانونية
$299K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
مهندس ميكانيكي
$134K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Canadian Solar هي القانونية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $298,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Canadian Solar هو $107,963.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Canadian Solar

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى