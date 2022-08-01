دليل الشركات
CampMinder
CampMinder الرواتب

الراتب الوسطي في CampMinder هو $104,475 لمنصب مدير منتج . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CampMinder. آخر تحديث: 10/11/2025

$160K

مدير منتج
$104K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at CampMinder is مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CampMinder is $104,475.

