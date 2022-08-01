دليل الشركات
CampMinder
    At CampMinder, we build web and mobile enterprise SaaS products that help summer camps streamline their business operations. We support our clients with empathy, humility, and heart. With our values-based decision-making framework, we foster a powerful and fulfilling experience for employees and clients alike.Our #1 priority is employee engagement. Our ‘Minders will tell you their work is fulfilling because of the incredible impact it has on the camps, parents, and campers we serve. We solve complex challenges everyday, connect with and learn from great people, and navigate the journey with our core values as our guide.

    https://campminder.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2001
    سنة التأسيس
    60
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

