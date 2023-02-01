دليل الشركات
Cambridge Associates
Cambridge Associates الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cambridge Associates يتراوح من $62,088 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $201,070 لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف العلوي.

$160K

محلل أعمال
$201K
محلل بيانات
$80.4K
عالم البيانات
$134K

محلل مالي
$62.1K
مهندس برمجيات
$86.8K
أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cambridge Associates هو محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,070. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cambridge Associates هو $86,832.

