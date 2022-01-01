دليل الشركات
Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cambium Learning Group يتراوح من $50,250 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $159,120 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cambium Learning Group. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $146K
عالم البيانات
$111K
الموارد البشرية
$50.3K

مدير المنتج
$159K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$121K
كاتب تقني
$63.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cambium Learning Group هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $159,120. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cambium Learning Group هو $115,545.

