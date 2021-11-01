دليل الشركات
Cambia Health Solutions
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Cambia Health Solutions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cambia Health Solutions من $74,157 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $274,365 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cambia Health Solutions. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $112K
محاسب
$137K
خبير اكتواري
$137K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
محلل أعمال
$74.2K
محلل بيانات
$83.6K
مدير منتج
$122K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$274K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cambia Health Solutions هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $274,365. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cambia Health Solutions هو $122,385.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Cambia Health Solutions

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Battelle
  • Ascension
  • Highmark
  • Banner Health
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى