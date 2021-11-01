دليل الشركات
Calix
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Calix الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Calix يتراوح من $75,891 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $271,460 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Calix. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $75.9K
كبير الموظفين
$78.8K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$192K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مصمم المنتج
$186K
مدير المنتج
$122K
مهندس مبيعات
$121K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$271K
مهندس حلول
$176K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Calix هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $271,460. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Calix هو $149,138.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Calix

شركات ذات صلة

  • Ciena
  • Amdocs
  • Casa Systems
  • EXFO
  • Infosys
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى