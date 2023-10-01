دليل الشركات
CAA Club Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CAA Club Group يتراوح من $46,387 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $112,502 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CAA Club Group. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

خبير اكتواري
$87.6K
محلل بيانات
$46.6K
عالم البيانات
$71.8K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$46.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$58.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$113K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli CAA Club Group:ssa on مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $112,502. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
CAA Club Group:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $64,972.

