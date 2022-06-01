دليل الشركات
Bynder
Bynder الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bynder يتراوح من $62,165 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $158,308 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bynder. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70.7K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

عالم البيانات
$72K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$64.7K

التسويق
$66.9K
مصمم المنتج
$62.2K
مدير المنتج
$158K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$130K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bynder هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $158,308. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bynder هو $70,728.

