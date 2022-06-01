دليل الشركات
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Burns & McDonnell من $9,278 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس مدني في الحد الأدنى إلى $231,761 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Burns & McDonnell. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس كهربائي
Median $111K
مهندس أجهزة
Median $144K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $74K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $110K
مدير مشروع
Median $210K
محلل أعمال
$129K
مهندس مدني
$9.3K
مهندس تحكم
$95.8K
مصمم صناعي
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
استشاري إداري
$99.5K
مهندس أنظمة كهروميكانيكية
$131K
مصمم منتجات
$119K
مهندس حلول
$232K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Burns & McDonnell هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $231,761. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Burns & McDonnell هو $115,100.

