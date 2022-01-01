دليل الشركات
Bungie
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bungie الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bungie من $108,455 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأدنى إلى $285,420 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bungie. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $163K

مهندس برمجيات ألعاب الفيديو

الموارد البشرية
$187K
التسويق
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مدير منتج
$249K
موظف توظيف
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
مدير برنامج تقني
$143K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bungie هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $285,420. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bungie هو $186,930.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bungie

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى