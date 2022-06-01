دليل الشركات
BTC الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BTC يتراوح من $21,710 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $84,356 لـ مهندس مبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BTC. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$50.1K
مهندس مبيعات
$84.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$21.7K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BTC هو مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $84,356. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BTC هو $50,065.

