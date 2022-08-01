دليل الشركات
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Brown Brothers Harriman & Co يتراوح من $11,977 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $127,758 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محاسب
$65.7K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$61.7K
محلل أعمال
$24.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
نجاح العملاء
$19K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$75.4K
مصرفي استثماري
$12K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$128K
مهندس برمجيات
$75.2K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is $63,680.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

شركات ذات صلة

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى