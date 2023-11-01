دليل الشركات
Brookfield Asset Management الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Brookfield Asset Management يتراوح من $102,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $301,356 لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Brookfield Asset Management. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

محاسب
$151K
محلل أعمال
$129K
محلل بيانات
$116K

عالم البيانات
$181K
محلل مالي
$186K
مصرفي استثماري
$301K
مُوظِّف
$122K
مهندس برمجيات
$102K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Brookfield Asset Management is مصرفي استثماري at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brookfield Asset Management is $139,988.

موارد أخرى