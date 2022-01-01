دليل الشركات
British Airways
British Airways الرواتب

نطاق رواتب British Airways يتراوح من $4,973 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $199,000 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في British Airways. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مصمم المنتج
Median $86.2K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محاسب
$76.2K
خدمة العملاء
$5K

عالم البيانات
$102K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$32.6K
مدير المنتج
$54.6K
المبيعات
$71.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$158K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$199K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en British Airways es مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $199,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en British Airways es $76,200.

