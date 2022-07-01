دليل الشركات
Bringg
Bringg الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bringg يتراوح من $82,963 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $165,755 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bringg. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

نجاح العملاء
$112K
مهندس برمجيات
$83K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$166K

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bringg هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $165,755. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bringg هو $112,244.

موارد أخرى