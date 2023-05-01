دليل الشركات
Bright Money الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bright Money من $9,093 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $92,726 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bright Money. آخر تحديث: 11/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $23K
خدمة العملاء
$9.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
$92.7K

عالم بيانات
$45.3K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$12.8K
مدير منتجات
$21.6K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bright Money هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $92,726. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bright Money هو $22,280.

