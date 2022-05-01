دليل الشركات
Bright Health
Bright Health الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bright Health من $127,160 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $249,240 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bright Health. آخر تحديث: 11/18/2025

مدير منتجات
$249K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $127K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$216K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bright Health هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $249,240. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bright Health هو $216,075.

