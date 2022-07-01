دليل الشركات
    • حول

    BridgeBio finds, develops, and delivers breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases.Millions worldwide are afflicted with genetic diseases, but small patient populations and industry reluctance to conduct early-stage development means that for many, treatments have not been forthcoming. We are committed to bridging this gap: between business case and scientific possibility, between patient and hope. BridgeBio creates a bridge from remarkable advancements in genetic science to patients with unmet needs via the entrepreneurial engine required to make life-changing medicines as rapidly as possible.BridgeBio is committed to developing leaders as well as drugs. We are looking for individuals whose passion for creating life-changing medicines will inspire hands-on engagement and the dogged pursuit of novel solutions in the face of adversity.

    bridgebio.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2014
    سنة التأسيس
    420
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

