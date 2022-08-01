دليل الشركات
Braves Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Braves Technologies قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Founded in 2003, Braves Technologies, LLC, is a multi-faceted I.T. services provider situated in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients domestically and abroad. Our international reach is made possible by our extensive global network of professionals.Braves is helping global technology companies incubate their dedicated offshore software development teams in India. Our proven Recruitment and People Management processes have been instrumental in clients scaling their teams and expanding their business globally.We have offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pune, India, serving clients domestically and abroad.

    http://www.bravestechnologies.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2003
    سنة التأسيس
    75
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Braves Technologies

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى