Bombora
Bombora الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bombora يتراوح من $109,450 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $151,875 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bombora. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
Median $152K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $147K
مدير المنتج
$109K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Bombora is عالم البيانات with a yearly total compensation of $151,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombora is $147,000.

