Bombardier الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bombardier يتراوح من $37,279 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $96,814 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bombardier. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

محلل أعمال
Median $54.5K
مهندس كهربائي
$67.2K
مهندس عتاد
$54.9K

التسويق
$53.9K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$45.5K
مدير المشاريع
$37.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$68.6K
مهندس حلول
$96.8K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$53.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bombardier هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $96,814. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bombardier هو $54,477.

